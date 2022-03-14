Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has assured to resolve the issues of outsourced employees of the state.

While addressing the delegation of Outsourced Employees at Shimla on Monday, reiterated his commitment and stated that reminded the employees that the government has constituted a three members Cabinet Sub Committee to redress their genuine demands. CM said

“State Government is concerned for the welfare of outsourced employees and has shared a model tender with all the departments in the month of December to make it mandatory to give a payslip to each outsourced worker.”

Presently, there were about 30,000 outsource employees working in various departments, boards and corporations of the State Government.

Listing the initiatives taken by the government for the outsourced employees, CM Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has announced in the budget for 2022-23 to pay a minimum of Rs. 10,500 per month for employees appointed on an outsourced basis.

The minimum wages of outsourced workers have registered an increase of Rs. 4,200 per month during the tenure of the present State Government, CM further added.