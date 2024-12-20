Mohali: A 20-year-old woman from Theog of Shimla district in Himachal Pradesh lost her life in a tragic building collapse in Punjab’s Mohali district on Saturday. The victim, Drishti Verma, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and rushed to Sohana Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

The four-storey building, which also housed a gym, collapsed reportedly due to unauthorized digging in an adjacent plot. The collapse has left at least five individuals feared trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway, with teams from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working relentlessly to locate survivors.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, police have registered a case against the building’s owners under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Investigations are focusing on potential negligence in construction and the impact of nearby digging on the building’s structural integrity.

The incident has raised concerns about safety regulations and the enforcement of construction standards in urban areas. As rescue efforts continue, the community mourns the loss of Drishti Verma and hopes for the safe recovery of those still trapped.