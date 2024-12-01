Himachal Pradesh has ramped up its efforts to combat HIV, achieving a milestone of testing 5.9 lakh individuals between January 2023 and October 2024. Marking the 37th World AIDS Day under the theme “Take the Right Path,” the state introduced targeted initiatives to boost awareness, testing, and access to treatment. Among the key strategies is the “3-G Formula” – “Get Aware, Get Tested, and Get Victory over HIV” – aimed at empowering residents, particularly youth, to play a proactive role in preventing the spread of the virus.

To enhance awareness, the state launched the innovative ‘Car Bin’ campaign, equipping 4,000 taxis with bins in the first phase to promote both cleanliness and HIV education. Plans are underway to extend this initiative to all 30,000 taxis across Himachal Pradesh.

Expanding Awareness and Testing

In 2024 alone, 8 lakh individuals were reached through awareness campaigns, while 234 testing camps were organized during the same period. Himachal Pradesh operates 55 testing and counselling centres and two mobile testing vehicles offering free HIV testing services. The focus remains on reaching vulnerable populations and ensuring equitable access to healthcare.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the government’s proactive approach in addressing HIV and related issues. He assured that all HIV-positive individuals would receive free treatment and medications through Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) centres, benefiting 5,897 people across the state. Sukhu called for greater participation from youth to spread awareness and encouraged initiatives like Red Ribbon Clubs to engage communities effectively.

The rise in substance abuse and syringe-sharing practices among the youth has been flagged as a significant concern linked to the spread of HIV. Authorities are working to address these issues by raising awareness and promoting early testing.

“Young people must lead the change by encouraging their peers and communities to undergo voluntary HIV testing,” said CM.

State health authorities stressed the importance of a collaborative approach involving government departments, educational institutions, and community representatives to eliminate HIV. The ongoing campaigns also aim to eradicate stigma and discrimination against HIV-positive individuals, promoting inclusivity and awareness.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating HIV. He highlighted outreach efforts, social media campaigns, and the launch of a toll-free helpline, 1097, to provide accurate information on HIV prevention and treatment.

“The focus on early identification and treatment is vital. A healthy society is the foundation of a strong nation,” Dr. Shandil stated, underlining the significance of proactive healthcare measures in combating HIV.

With innovative strategies like the 3-G Formula and active community involvement, Himachal Pradesh is paving the way for a future free from HIV, ensuring improved health and well-being for all.