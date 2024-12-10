After fresh snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh, the weather cleared on Tuesday, but the cold wave tightened its grip across the state. Minimum temperatures plunged below freezing in 15 locations, with four other areas recording a minimum of zero degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Center in Shimla has forecast light snowfall in the high mountains on December 12, while clear weather is expected in the rest of the state until December 16.

Dense fog is predicted in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area in Bilaspur and parts of the Balh Valley in Mandi from December 10 to 12. A yellow alert has been issued for cold wave conditions in the lower hills and plains during this period.

Over the past 24 hours, both maximum and minimum temperatures remained significantly below normal. Minimum temperatures were 4–5 degrees Celsius below average at most locations and even lower in some areas. Maximum temperatures also dropped by 3–4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state.

In Shimla, the minimum temperature dipped to -5.4°C in Kalpa, -8.1°C in Kukumseri, and -12.7°C in Tabo. Other key locations reported the following minimum temperatures: Dharamshala (3.9°C), Una (0.4°C), Nahan (5.9°C), Solan (-0.6°C), and Manali (-2.8°C).

The maximum temperature in Shimla stood at 10.4°C, while Una recorded the highest at 21.0°C. Dharamshala, Solan, and Mandi reported maximum temperatures of 16.0°C, 16.5°C, and 18.6°C, respectively.

Fresh snowfall in Khidki, Kharapathar, and other high-altitude areas of Shimla district disrupted transportation. Snow-covered and slippery roads affected bus services to Chaupal, and movement on the Kharapathar road remained challenging. Authorities have advised drivers to exercise caution while navigating snow-laden roads.

The Meteorological Department has warned of dense fog in certain areas and urged travellers to plan accordingly. With light snowfall expected in higher altitudes on December 12, residents in lower regions should brace for continued chilly conditions. Clear skies in most parts of the state may provide some respite, but the cold wave is likely to persist.