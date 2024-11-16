Nauni: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has inaugurated an Agri Incubation cum Food Processing Center under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Himgiri Agri Solutions, a Rohru-based company specializing in food processing and agricultural value addition.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel highlighted the partnership’s goal to utilize the center for hands-on training and technology testing for students and scientists. Himgiri Agri Solutions will manage the center, paying a rental fee while offering training opportunities for MSc, MTech, and ELP students.

Prof. Chandel emphasized the benefits of the partnership, stating, “The incubation center will provide hands-on training opportunities for students in our Experiential Learning Programme (ELP), MSc and MTech courses, and department scientists. It will also enable the testing and scaling of new technologies developed at the university.” Himgiri Agri Solutions will pay a rental fee to the university while managing the center’s operations.

Directors of Himgiri Agri Solutions, Jitu Chauhan and Joginder Singh, expressed their appreciation for the collaboration. They highlighted the dual focus of the initiative: offering practical training for students and supporting farmer-driven businesses. The center, equipped with state-of-the-art machinery funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Institutional Development Plan (IDP), will also offer internships and skill-building opportunities for students and graduates.

A 2023 MoU between the university and Himgiri aims to scale agricultural technologies, benefiting farmers and promoting organic and value-added produce. This collaboration marks a significant boost for agricultural education and innovation in the region.