A sudden water leakage from the under-construction Rali Adit Tunnel-2 of the Shong-Tong Hydropower Project in Kinnaur disrupted traffic on the Reckong Peo-Rampur National Highway (NH) late Saturday night. Significant debris flowed onto the highway, bringing traffic to a halt and leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

The Shong-Tong tunnel, being constructed by Patel Company under Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPCL), experienced a substantial water outflow around 10 p.m. The water, accompanied by debris, spilled onto the NH, creating a hazardous situation. Fortunately, all workers inside the tunnel were safely evacuated, avoiding any casualties.

The local administration acted promptly, deploying machinery to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway. Meanwhile, authorities have diverted vehicles between Tapri and Reckong Peo via the Kadcham-Sheelti road to ensure public safety and minimize inconvenience.

Local residents, upon hearing about the incident, rushed to the site to assist and alert the administration. Their quick response helped mitigate further risks and ensured that information reached officials without delay.

The restoration work is ongoing, with the administration urging commuters to follow the alternative route until the highway is cleared. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the leakage in the hydropower project tunnel.