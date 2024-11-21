In a significant welfare initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced ₹4 lakh financial assistance for widows, disabled women, and ‘Ekal Naris’ (single women) to help them construct houses. This support will be extended to eligible women registered with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, aimed at providing them with a safe and secure living environment.

The assistance package includes ₹3 lakh for house construction and an additional ₹1 lakh for building essential facilities like kitchens, toilets, and bathrooms. To qualify for this scheme, applicants must be registered with the Board, have completed at least 90 workdays in the last year, and have an annual income below ₹2.50 lakh. Applications can be submitted through Labour Officers with the necessary documentation, and approved amounts will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The financial assistance for house construction is a step towards empowering women and ensuring they have a safe and secure place to live. This initiative reflects our commitment to uplifting the underprivileged sections of society.”

Highlighting other welfare efforts, he added, “We are also launching a scheme to cover higher education expenses for children of widows up to the age of 27. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to enact legislation ensuring comprehensive care for orphaned children. Under this initiative, 6,000 orphans have been adopted as ‘Children of the State,’ and we are committed to their welfare and education.”

The Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board continue to implement various schemes, including support for marriage, maternity, education, medical care, pensions, and funeral expenses. These targeted efforts underscore the government’s dedication to fostering self-reliance and improving the quality of life for marginalized communities.