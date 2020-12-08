Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has termed the call of ‘Bharat Bandh’ given by a section of agitated farmers’ supported by all the opposition parties as a complete failure. He said that the ‘Bandh’ has no impact in the State as traffic movement was smooth as usual barring few incidents of road blockade by Congress and CPM leaders in Shimla town.

Chief Minister said that the opposition leaders had miserably failed to garner the support of common man as people of the State know that agriculture laws enacted by the Central Government were beneficial for the farmers.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the opposition parties were desperately trying to rake up this whole issue in a bid to remain politically alive. He said that the same political parties who were now opposing this Act had given their full support to the Bill in the UPA Government led by Manmohan Singh.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the issue would be resolved through dialogue at the earliest as farmers of the Country had full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.