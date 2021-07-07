Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh police has collected around Rs 4.98 crore fine from people for not wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic period. As many as 88,095 challans have been issued by the government for not wearing masks since the pandemic broke out.

According to the data, as many as 12,875 challans have been issued in Una district, the highest in the state. As many as 353 challans have been issued in Lahaul-Spiti which is the lowest.

The highest number of challans were issued between March 2020 to November 2020.

Wearing masks has been considered as the best way to avoid getting infected by the virus. However, many tourists as well as locals have been openly flouting Covid-19 protocols ever since the state government eased the restrictions that were imposed during the peak of the second wave. Cases of tourists’ hooliganism have also been reported in the state when they were asked to wear masks.

According to police, the idea of issuing challans and fining the people is not aimed at causing financial hardship to the people but to make public to follow Covid-19 protocols and wear facemasks.