CM Sukhu Pushes for Green Hydrogen Conversion as Part of State’s Bold Sustainability Plan

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant leap towards sustainability, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urging the Union Ministry of Railways to explore converting the iconic Kalka-Shimla UNESCO World Heritage train to run on green hydrogen. This proposal aligns with the state’s ambitious goal of becoming a fully Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Sukhu emphasized the need to transform the historic rail line into a green hydrogen-powered route, reflecting the state’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy. “We are on a mission to lead the way in green energy, and converting the Kalka-Shimla rail line is a step in that direction,” said the Chief Minister.

Six-Pronged Green Energy Strategy

The green hydrogen rail line proposal is just one component of Himachal Pradesh’s comprehensive six-pronged strategy to achieve its green energy milestone. According to CM Sukhu, the state is set to replace its current thermal power consumption of 1,500 Million Units (MUs) with renewable energy sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power. Currently, the state consumes 13,500 MUs of power, and a large portion already comes from renewable sources.

“The transition to 90 percent renewable energy consumption in the power distribution network will enable Himachal Pradesh to be certified as a fully Green Energy State,” he stated. This transition is expected to be completed within a year, offering industries the opportunity to apply for the ‘Eco Mark,’ enhancing the value of their products and boosting the state’s green credentials.

Boosting Solar Power and Green Panchayats

A key focus of the state’s green energy efforts is the expansion of solar power generation. Himachal Pradesh aims to install 2,000 MW of solar power capacity over the next four to five years. “Solar power generation has doubled in the last two years, and we are committed to continuing this upward trend,” said CM Sukhu.

Additionally, the government has launched the ‘Green Panchayat’ scheme, which aims to decentralize renewable energy production at the grassroots level. Under the initiative, 500 KW grid-connected solar power plants are being set up in Panchayats across the state. Income generated from the sale of solar energy will fund eco-friendly and sustainable development projects in local communities.

Green Hydrogen and Electric Mobility

Himachal Pradesh is also taking significant strides in green hydrogen production, another pillar of its green energy strategy. The state’s first green hydrogen facility is being developed in partnership with Oil India Limited (OIL), and discussions are underway with private investors to establish additional facilities.

In tandem with its hydrogen ambitions, the state government is aggressively promoting electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its broader sustainable mobility strategy. CM Sukhu announced that 1,500 of the 3,200 buses operated by the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation will be replaced with electric buses in the next two to three years. Furthermore, six major National Highways in the state have been designated as green corridors for EVs, and the government is transitioning its fleet of diesel and petrol vehicles to electric.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Startup Yojana, the government is also offering a 50 percent subsidy for unemployed youth to purchase electric taxis and buses, ensuring the proliferation of eco-friendly vehicles within the state.

Commitment to Eco-Friendly Industries

As part of its green energy mission, the Himachal Pradesh government is prioritizing the promotion of environmentally friendly industries. CM Sukhu emphasized that strict Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) are being implemented to evaluate any proposals for new industries or the expansion of existing ones. “Only industries that meet our stringent environmental criteria will be approved, ensuring a sustainable and green industrial future for Himachal,” he added.

With its bold initiatives, Himachal Pradesh is positioning itself as a leader in the green energy transition. Converting the Kalka-Shimla rail line to green hydrogen could be a landmark project in this journey, symbolizing the state’s broader commitment to sustainable development and its alignment with India’s climate goals. By 2026, if all goes according to plan, Himachal Pradesh could emerge as a shining example of how a state can harness renewable energy to power not only its economy but also its iconic heritage.