Shimla: The state government has decided to reopen the school for classes 9 to 12 from 27th September.

The state Cabinet, in its latest meeting under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to open schools with effect from the 27th of this month for the 9th to 12th standard.

The students of class 10th and 12th standard would attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas students of class 9th and 11th would attend schools on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week. Online classes and examinations for classes up to 8th standard would continue.

Meanwhile, the state is recording a continuous surge in the Covid cases. On Friday state has recorded 224 fresh cases. As per NHM record, the state has 1766 active cases of the virus of which Kangra district has 440, Hamirpur 422 and Mandi district has 370 active cases. Shimla district reported 172 active cases, while Lahaul-Spiti has 9 Covid patients.

218000 have been affected form the virus, while 212572 have recovered from it and 3646 have succumbed to it.