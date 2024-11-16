Shimla – Cyber fraudsters in Himachal Pradesh have devised a novel scam, exploiting the festive wedding season to target unsuspecting individuals. Police have warned that fraudsters are sending digital wedding cards via WhatsApp embedded with malicious APK files, which install malware on phones, granting hackers access to personal data and bank accounts.

The Himachal Pradesh Cyber Police has received several complaints of such fraudulent activities from Shimla, Dharamshala, and Hamirpur. Officials have urged the public to exercise caution when receiving suspicious digital wedding cards, especially from unknown numbers.

Fraudsters are leveraging APK (Android Package) files disguised as wedding invitations. When downloaded, these files install malicious apps on smartphones. Once installed, hackers gain unauthorized access to sensitive information, including contact lists, banking details, and other personal data. In some cases, fraudsters have even used compromised phones to send fraudulent messages to the victim’s contacts, further amplifying their schemes.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narveer Singh Rathore emphasized, “Do not open or download files received from unknown numbers without proper verification. Such actions can compromise your phone’s security, and hackers may steal your data or access your accounts.”

Police Advisory

To counter the rising threat, the police have issued the following precautions:

Avoid downloading any files, especially APKs, sent via unknown numbers on WhatsApp.

Verify the sender before opening digital invitations or files.

Use updated antivirus software and enable two-factor authentication for added security.

Report suspicious messages or scams to the cyber police immediately.

How the Malware Works

The fraud typically starts with a WhatsApp message containing a wedding invitation link or file. Once the APK file is downloaded, it silently installs a malicious app, granting hackers control over the victim’s device. This allows them to extract sensitive information and, in some cases, use the device for further fraudulent activities.

This new wave of cybercrime is particularly alarming due to its deceptive nature. Weddings are considered auspicious, and such digital invitations have become common practice. However, the misuse of this tradition for criminal gain highlights the importance of digital vigilance.

Police urge citizens to remain alert and prioritize their cybersecurity to prevent falling victim to such scams.