Shimla – The BJP has criticized the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for halting the subsidy on solar fencing, calling it a betrayal of farmers and fruit growers. State BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragta has accused the government of neglecting the agricultural community, which relied on the subsidy to protect crops from wild animals.

The Solar Fencing Scheme, launched by the previous BJP government through the Agriculture Department, provided a 70% subsidy for up to 1,500 running feet of solar fencing around fields. This support was crucial for small and medium farmers, especially those in horticulture, who face increasing crop damage from wild animals. “This scheme helped farmers and fruit growers significantly, allowing them to safeguard their crops from the rising threat of wild animals,” Bragta said. “The Congress government’s decision to stop this scheme is a serious blow to these communities.”

The BJP spokesperson argued that the move reflects a broader trend of anti-horticulture decisions taken by the current Congress administration. He highlighted that shortly after coming to power, the Congress government had also stopped the subsidy on anti-hail nets provided under the Chief Minister Agricultural Production Protection Scheme. That scheme, introduced by the BJP government, offered an 80% subsidy for installing anti-hail nets over 5,000 square meters. A budget of ₹10 crore had been allocated for the financial year 2021-22, benefitting thousands of farmers.

“By cancelling these essential subsidies, the Congress government has shown its disregard for the challenges faced by farmers and fruit growers,” Baragata added. “The applications for solar fencing that were pending for the past two years have now been cancelled, leaving the horticulture community without crucial support.”

Farmers and apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, many of whom depend on these schemes to protect their crops, are now left in uncertainty. Baragata called on the state’s Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers to intervene and restore the subsidies. “If the government does not act, the farming and horticulture communities will have no choice but to unite and protest for their rights,” he warned.

With Himachal Pradesh’s economy heavily reliant on agriculture and horticulture, the cancellation of these schemes has raised concerns about the future of small and medium farmers. Many are already grappling with challenges like crop damage from wild animals, fluctuating weather conditions, and market uncertainties. Apple growers like Gopal Singh from Theog and Raghav Dhorta from Kotgarh have expressed disappointment over the subsidy cuts, emphasizing the growing need for protective measures.

The BJP has vowed to continue pressuring the government to reconsider its decision, as the state’s farmers and horticulturists brace for a possible movement to demand the reinstatement of the subsidy.