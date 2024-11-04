Hamirpur – In a decisive move to curb illegal mining in the Hamirpur district, the government has shut down five crushers and imposed hefty fines amounting to crores of rupees. These crushers were found to be involved in illegal mining activities, unscientifically digging into the district’s ravines and causing extensive environmental damage.

The mining department seized two crushers in the Pung Khad, two in the Shukkar Khad of Barsar, and one in Jolaspad of Nadaun. All five were operating without proper authorization, contributing to the growing issue of illegal mining in the region. Despite these actions, illegal mining continues unabated in several areas of the district, including the Pung, Paploh, and Sir ravines.

Illegal miners are extracting sand, gravel, and stones from these ravines, using tractor trolleys and trucks to transport the materials. In the Paploh ravine, mining operations are dangerously close to a Public Works Department bridge, risking damage to vital infrastructure. In the Pung ravine, the situation has worsened to the point where water has entirely receded from the ravine due to excessive excavation.

Even with the crackdown, illegal mining persists in the Seerr Khad, where heavy machinery such as Poclain is being used. Complaints have poured in from local residents, yet enforcement efforts from mining inspectors and local police have been insufficient to fully halt these activities.

District Mining Officer Dinesh Kaundal confirmed the closure of the five crushers and the imposition of fines. He also acknowledged receiving complaints about illegal mining in the Pung, Seer, and Paploh Khad, assuring that strict action would continue to tackle the issue and prevent further environmental degradation.