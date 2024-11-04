Shimla: The incidence of breast cancer has become a growing concern in Himachal Pradesh, as it ranks as the second most common cancer among women in the state. According to the data from the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, the number of new breast cancer cases is increasing alarmingly. Between 220 and 250 new cases of breast cancer are reported each year at IGMC’s cancer hospital. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a steady rise in overall cancer cases, from 8,978 in 2021 to 9,566 in 2024. Among these, breast and lung cancer cases dominate.

Experts have highlighted alarming national statistics as well. According to the 2020 update from Globocon, every four minutes, a woman in India is diagnosed with breast cancer. At IGMC Shimla, 117 new cases of breast cancer were registered in 2022 alone, and over 1,000 women have been treated for the disease over the last five years.

Understanding Breast Cancer and its Types; Risk Factors and Prevention

Breast cancer typically starts in either the ducts or lobules of the breast. Ductal cancer, which originates in the ducts that carry milk to the nipple, is the most common form. Meanwhile, lobular cancer begins in the milk-producing glands. Understanding where and how the cancer begins is crucial in determining the type and treatment approach.

Several risk factors are known to contribute to the development of breast cancer. These include:

Age: The risk of breast cancer in Indian women increases from the age of 30, peaking between the ages of 50 and 64.

The risk of breast cancer in Indian women increases from the age of 30, peaking between the ages of 50 and 64. Family history: Women with a family history of breast cancer are at higher risk.

Women with a family history of breast cancer are at higher risk. Lifestyle factors: Obesity, alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and hormone therapy after menopause are known risk factors.

Obesity, alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and hormone therapy after menopause are known risk factors. Reproductive history: Delayed childbirth or not having children can increase the risk.

Delayed childbirth or not having children can increase the risk. Radiation exposure: Prior radiation treatment to the chest increases the likelihood of developing breast cancer.

While some risk factors, such as age and family history, cannot be controlled, lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and staying physically active are critical measures. Furthermore, minimizing hormone therapy post-menopause and considering breastfeeding can help lower risk.

Importance of Early Detection of Breast Cancer; Awareness and Screening are Key

Early detection plays an important role in improving breast cancer survival rates. Regular self-examinations and clinical breast exams are essential, especially for women over 30. Women are encouraged to perform self-breast exams at least once a month to identify any unusual changes in their breasts. Regular mammograms, especially for women over the age of 40, are crucial for early diagnosis.

Though breast cancer in men is rare, comprising about 1 percent of all cases, it is vital to be aware that both men and women have breast tissue, and men can develop breast cancer too.

To combat the rising number of breast cancer cases, there is a pressing need for more awareness and accessible screening programs across Himachal Pradesh. The government and health experts should focus on community outreach programs, encouraging women to come forward for screenings and educating them about the importance of early detection.

With over 9,000 cancer cases being recorded annually in Himachal Pradesh, addressing this growing health crisis through awareness, preventive measures, and early detection is crucial for reducing the burden of breast cancer on women and healthcare infrastructure alike.

Breast cancer remains a treatable condition if detected early, and with proper precautions, it is possible to reduce its impact significantly.