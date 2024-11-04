In a bid to recover pending dues and curb financial losses, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) has introduced a new policy mandating a 50% advance payment for all bus bookings related to functions, events, and rallies. The move comes in response to a prolonged issue of non-payment, particularly from political parties and government departments, with Rs five crore still outstanding from bus bookings made during the last assembly elections.

The decision, approved by the HRTC Board of Directors, aims to ensure that the Corporation does not continue to face financial setbacks due to unpaid bookings. Under the new policy, buses will only be dispatched once the 50% advance has been deposited. This applies across the board, including to government departments, corporations, and political parties, which have been among the primary defaulters in the past.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri confirmed that the Corporation has faced repeated financial losses because payments were not made in full after bookings were completed. He added that this new policy will ensure that HRTC’s services are protected from future non-payments.

The Corporation’s stricter stance on bus bookings reflects its efforts to safeguard its financial health. HRTC hopes to prevent further revenue loss by ensuring advance payments and streamline its operations for smoother service delivery.