The highly anticipated tunnel project aimed at decongesting Shimla’s Circular Road has taken a significant step forward with a realignment of the original plan. Authorities have now selected a route from Talland to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), marking a strategic shift to ease the city’s persistent traffic issues.

Traffic congestion along Shimla’s Circular Road has long been a source of frustration for residents and visitors alike. The area experiences heavy traffic, particularly during peak tourist seasons, with key choke points around the Victory Tunnel, Lakkar Bazar, and Sanjauli Chowk exacerbating the problem. These bottlenecks lead to long delays, with vehicles often caught in gridlocks, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

Recent studies have shown that more than 30,000 vehicles pass through this critical route daily, intensifying congestion. In response, the state government allocated ₹97 crore to decongest the Circular Road. This funding aims to implement infrastructure improvements, such as road widening and smarter traffic management, ensuring a smoother flow of traffic throughout the city.

Realignment for Efficiency

Initially, alternative routes were considered, but after assessing factors like land acquisition challenges and environmental impact, the Talland to IGMC route emerged as the most viable option. This realignment is expected to divert a significant portion of traffic away from Circular Road, directly alleviating pressure on the city’s most congested areas. The realigned route will not only ease traffic jams but also reduce travel time for commuters traveling between key areas of Shimla, including the busy Indira Gandhi Medical College and adjacent regions.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had previously identified obstacles along the Circular Road, emphasizing the need for immediate action to ease traffic jams. The decision to pursue the Talland-IGMC route builds upon these efforts, prioritizing ease of access to critical locations like hospitals and administrative buildings.

Future Plans and Expectations

The government has also announced plans for additional projects to address Shimla’s infrastructure woes. A ropeway project, in collaboration with the World Bank, is set to further reduce vehicular congestion. This integrated approach, combining tunnels and alternative transport systems, reflects the government’s commitment to long-term solutions for traffic management.

Overall, the new tunnel alignment is poised to make daily commutes smoother, significantly improving Shimla’s transportation infrastructure. The hope is that these measures will not only alleviate immediate traffic concerns but also enhance the overall quality of life for the city’s residents and visitors.