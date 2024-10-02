In a bid to ensure fairness and transparency in selecting teachers for international educational tours, the Himachal Pradesh Education Department has revised its selection criteria. Under the new rules, factors such as teaching experience, annual exam results, Annual Confidential Report (ACR), awards received, and areas of service will now be the basis for selecting teachers. These changes were introduced following government directives, with official letters issued to district deputy directors to implement the new guidelines.

Changes in Selection Process

Earlier this year, 100 teachers were sent to Singapore for educational exposure in two phases. However, the selection process raised concerns, prompting the department to introduce reforms. The revised rules emphasize merit-based selection, ensuring that only those educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance will be chosen for future trips abroad.

Key considerations for selection now include:

Annual Exam Results : Teachers’ recent performance and how well their students have fared in exams will play a critical role.

: Teachers’ recent performance and how well their students have fared in exams will play a critical role. Experience and Subject Specialization : The area of expertise and subject in which the teacher has gained significant experience will also be evaluated.

: The area of expertise and subject in which the teacher has gained significant experience will also be evaluated. ACR and Awards : Recognition in the form of awards and favourable ACRs will be essential in making the cut.

: Recognition in the form of awards and favourable ACRs will be essential in making the cut. Service Area: Priority will be given to those who have served in challenging or remote areas.

Improved Selection Transparency

District deputy directors have been asked to submit detailed information on these aspects for teachers who wish to apply for the program. This is seen as an effort to ensure that only the most deserving educators—those who have actively contributed to raising the standard of education in the state—will be recommended.

The department’s officials confirmed that these exposure visits aim to enhance the teaching skills of educators by giving them international exposure to modern education practices. Teachers who excel in their professional duties and contribute meaningfully to the state’s education system will be prioritized.

Students to Join the Initiative

In a new initiative, the education department is also preparing to send meritorious students abroad for exposure visits. The plan aims to select outstanding students from classes 10th and 12th, as well as students excelling in sports, cultural activities, and programs like NCC, NSS, and Bharat Scouts and Guides. Under this proposal, 20 students from academic streams and 10 from extracurricular categories will be chosen annually.

The goal is to expose students to international academic environments, helping them develop broader perspectives and enhancing their skills beyond the classroom. The criteria for selecting these students are being finalized, ensuring that the most deserving individuals are provided this unique opportunity. This initiative is part of the broader strategy to raise the quality of education in the state, ensuring both teachers and students benefit from global exposure and best practices.