Kullu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the opening Rath Yatra of Historic Kullu Dussehra at Dhalpur Ground today.

Prime Minister paid his obeisance to Bhagwan Raghunath. He greeted everyone present on the occasion with folded hands and witnessed the divine Rath Yatra along with the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The iconic Dussehra celebrations in Kullu are underway. PM @narendramodi has joined the programme after his previous programme in Bilaspur. pic.twitter.com/CDWD0G9Dhu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 5, 2022

This was the first time ever that the Prime Minister of India had participated in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.