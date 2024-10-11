In a significant move to streamline public services, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that marriage, birth, and death certificates issued by Gram Panchayats across Himachal Pradesh will soon be available online. This initiative, aimed at providing essential services at citizens’ doorsteps, is part of the government’s broader efforts to make rural administration more efficient and accessible.

While chairing a review meeting of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department, CM Sukhu reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing service delivery in rural areas. “By enabling the online issuance of these certificates, we aim to make vital documents more accessible, reducing the burden on citizens to visit government offices physically,” said the Chief Minister.

In addition to this digital leap, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s progress in rural development under various schemes. Himachal Pradesh surpassed its target under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), achieving 344.31 lakh labour days in the financial year 2023-24 against the original target of 275 lakh labour days. For 2024-25, the target is 300 lakh labour days, with 214.51 lakh labour days already achieved.

CM Sukhu also emphasized the progress made towards Open Defecation Free (ODF) plus status in villages across the state. “Out of 17,582 villages targeted for transformation into ODF plus models in 2024-25, 9,203 villages have already achieved this status, with an additional 2,347 villages verified,” he shared. Additionally, 32 plastic waste management units have been set up in various development blocks, with 26 of these units currently operational.

The state is also making strides in women’s empowerment through the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). To date, 43,161 self-help groups (SHGs) have been formed, providing financial support for economic activities. Under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), 93 ‘Himera’ shops have collectively sold products worth Rs 1.4 crore during the 2023-24 financial year. Moreover, 80 weekly markets facilitated sales worth Rs 1.2 crore in the same period.

Looking forward, CM Sukhu announced plans to create an online platform for SHGs to market their products, enhancing their reach and sustainability. The products from ‘Himera’ are being developed into premium brands, and the state government plans to showcase them in exhibitions in Delhi and Chandigarh soon.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh also spoke during the meeting, affirming the government’s commitment to empowering Gram Panchayats and fostering rural development. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among various stakeholders for the successful implementation of these initiatives, ensuring the growth and prosperity of rural Himachal Pradesh.