Bhambla – Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has voiced strong concerns over the influx of drugs from neighbouring states, calling them responsible for ruining the youth of Himachal Pradesh. Addressing a Gram Sabha in Panchayat Sulpur Jaboth near her hometown Bhambla, Kangana highlighted how substances like “chitta” (heroin) are making their way into the region, bringing with them crime and chaos.

Without naming any specific state, Kangana stated, “Many things, including chitta, are coming here from our neighbouring states. They have ruined our youth. There is nothing to learn from them.” She went on to describe how people from these regions often arrive on bikes, creating disturbances after consuming drugs and alcohol.

While praising the rural lifestyle, Kangana emphasized the importance of maintaining the cleanliness and culture of villages. “There is more dirt in the cities, which causes diseases. In contrast, the rural lifestyle is much better. We must resolve to keep our villages and animals clean,” she said.

Kangana also compared the safety of Himachal Pradesh to that of other states, specifically citing the law and order situation in West Bengal. “We get to hear disastrous things from there every day. Himachalis cannot even imagine such a thing happening here,” she remarked, expressing her pride in Himachal’s peaceful environment. She shared an example, stating that in Himachal, if a girl asks for a lift late at night, the driver will ensure she reaches home safely—highlighting the strong sense of community and safety.

The actress urged the villagers to continue upholding their moral values and to remain vigilant against the growing threat of drugs, which she sees as a major challenge to the state’s future. “Cleanliness, both physical and cultural, is key to preserving the well-being of our communities,” she said.