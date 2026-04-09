Shimla: The natural gas pipeline network is expanding steadily in Himachal Pradesh, with Una district emerging as a key hub where pipeline infrastructure has already been laid in around 13,000 households. Of these, nearly 6,000 consumers have started using piped natural gas (PNG) for cooking, reflecting a gradual shift towards cleaner fuel.

The progress was reviewed in a meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, R.D. Nazeem, who assessed the expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network and the challenges faced by companies operating in the state.

Officials said the CGD network is an interconnected system of underground pipelines supplying natural gas directly to households, commercial establishments and industries. The system is being promoted as a cleaner, safer and more cost-effective alternative to LPG, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

The state government is pushing for faster expansion of the network to reduce dependence on LPG and to ensure wider access to piped natural gas across Himachal Pradesh. However, delays in approvals and land-related issues have slowed down the rollout in some areas.

To address these challenges, the government issued a notification in March 2026 simplifying the land purchase process under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Reforms Act. Under the revised system, CGD companies can now submit applications directly to the Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, which are then processed through the administrative and Revenue departments.

The Additional Chief Secretary said companies undertaking work on government land must furnish bank guarantees to the Public Works Department and ensure proper restoration of sites after excavation, as per norms laid down by concerned departments and local bodies.

In a move aimed at speeding up the process, all departments have been directed to grant approvals within seven days of receiving applications. If no response is received within the stipulated time, approvals will be treated as deemed granted.

R.D. Nazeem also directed departments to clear pending applications on priority and asked CGD companies to maintain close coordination with officials to avoid delays.

The push is expected to accelerate the expansion of the CGD network across the state, improving access to cleaner fuel and reducing reliance on conventional LPG, particularly in growing urban centres.