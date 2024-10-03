Shimla – The Directorate of Higher Education has implemented strict new guidelines for coaching institutes participating in the Medhavi Protsahan Yojana. These rules aim to ensure greater transparency and accountability as the government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh to selected students preparing for competitive exams such as CLAT, NEET, IIT-JEE, NDA, UPSC, SSC, and more. This year, around 400 students, including 280 from the 12th class level and 120 graduates, have been chosen under the merit-based scheme.

Under the new regulations, coaching institutes are now required to submit monthly attendance reports for students enrolled in the scheme to the Directorate. Additionally, each institute must maintain detailed records of students, including their contact details, and provide this information to the authorities.

One significant rule prohibits coaching institutes from transferring students to another institute. Any violation of this condition will result in the institute’s delisting from the scheme. Furthermore, the institutes must obtain an affidavit from each student confirming that they have not previously benefited from any similar government schemes.

The institutes are responsible for verifying the eligibility of students based on criteria like minimum marks, income, and other factors. Any ineligible candidates must be reported immediately. At the end of the coaching program, the institutes are required to submit a report to the Directorate detailing the completion status of each student, as well as information regarding the employment status of the students after the program.

Students benefiting from the scheme must pay coaching fees in accordance with its terms, and institutes are obligated to provide a comprehensive description of their programs, including fee structures and duration. The government retains the right to inspect listed institutes to ensure compliance with these guidelines, with institutes required to submit a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

The Medhavi Protsahan Yojana is designed to support students in their preparation for highly competitive exams. By tightening oversight and introducing new rules, the government aims to ensure that financial assistance is used effectively and students receive the full benefit of the scheme.