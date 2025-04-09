MP Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement about receiving a ₹90,384 electricity bill for a single month has stirred public interest, but the Electricity Board has now clarified that the amount covers two months, not one. The board stated that the high bill was a result of both heavy power consumption and repeated delays in payment.

The domestic electricity connection registered in Kangana Ranaut’s name at her Simsa village residence in the Manali Electricity Sub-Division shows that the bill issued on March 22 includes ₹32,287 in previous dues, with the remaining amount covering the consumption of the latest billing cycle. The board revealed that Kangana had not paid her previous bill on time, leading to the ₹90,384 total over two months.

According to officials, the connected load at her residence is 94.82 kilowatts—about 1500 percent more than a typical household connection. The board noted that electricity consumption at her home is consistently high, ranging from 5,000 to 9,000 units per month.

In December alone, 6,000 units were consumed, generating a bill of ₹31,367, while in February, usage climbed to 9,000 units, pushing the bill to ₹58,096. Late payment surcharges were added in both cases. The October to December 2024 bill of ₹82,061 was also paid late, on January 16, 2025.

Similarly, the bills for January and February were only cleared on March 28, 2025. During this period, total consumption stood at 14,000 units. The board pointed out that despite the high usage, the MP has been availing of the state government’s domestic power subsidy, with ₹700 credited in the February bill.

The electricity board’s clarification comes amid questions raised following Kangana’s public mention of the bill. Officials stressed that the charges are consistent with usage patterns and penalties for delayed payments, dispelling the notion that the bill was unusually high for a single month.