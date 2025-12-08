Four new bridges constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the Manali–Leh strategic highway were inaugurated on Sunday, marking a major step toward strengthening road connectivity in the high-altitude region. The projects, completed under Project Deepak, are expected to ease the movement of heavy army vehicles and significantly improve the travel experience for tourists.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut welcomed the continuous development work being carried out by the central government in Himachal Pradesh, stating that the Centre has consistently prioritised infrastructure upgrades while keeping in mind the state’s challenging terrain. She said that the roads of Himachal Pradesh act as the state’s lifeline, and the new bridges will become a strong foundation for long-term progress.

The newly inaugurated structures include the 70-metre Shogtong Bridge, two multi-cell box bridges at Zingzingbar, and the 60-metre Unam Bridge at Keylong Sarai. The BRO has built these projects using modern technology at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore to ensure the uninterrupted movement of heavy vehicles throughout the year.

Kangana Ranaut thanked the central government and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the virtual inauguration of the four key projects. She said that the bridges will now make travel smoother, safer, and more reliable for both defence forces and civilians. She added that the construction will reduce longstanding problems caused by avalanche-prone stretches, overflowing streams, and unpaved sections on the highway.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a total of 125 infrastructure projects across the country from Leh, dedicating them to the nation. The Manali–Leh route, known for its difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions, has often posed risks for army convoys and ordinary travellers. Officials believe the upgraded bridges will now provide critical support in maintaining round-the-year connectivity on this important strategic route.

Kangana Ranaut said that along with strengthening the country’s security, the projects will also give a major boost to tourism. She said that tourists travelling on the Manali–Leh stretch will now experience better road conditions and safer travel. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for their continued efforts toward the development of Himachal Pradesh, saying that the state is steadily moving forward under the leadership of the central government.