In a significant move to improve healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil has directed officials to float tenders for the procurement of essential drugs and advanced medical equipment. The directive was issued during a special high-power committee meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (HPSMCL), aimed at addressing the growing needs of healthcare institutions across the state.

During the meeting, the Health Minister emphasized the urgent requirement for essential medicines and surgical items to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals and clinics. He instructed the officials to invite tenders for 888 essential medicines and 273 medical consumables to meet the demand from various health institutions. The move is part of a broader strategy to procure high-quality medical supplies and ensure their availability at affordable rates to the public.

Additionally, Dr. Shandil announced the approval of tenders for CT scan machines, which would be purchased under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The machines will be installed in 34 zonal, civil, and regional hospitals, significantly boosting diagnostic capabilities in the state. The Minister highlighted that this procurement will enhance access to advanced diagnostic services, especially in remote and underserved areas.

In an effort to combat HIV and enhance testing services, the formalities for purchasing Integrated Counseling and Testing Centre (ICTC) vans have also been completed. These mobile units will provide HIV testing and counselling services to the general population, including high-risk groups, industrial areas, and prisons.

To ensure transparency and cost-effectiveness, Dr. Shandil has directed that e-tenders be floated on a rate contract basis for items costing less than Rs. 11,000. This change is expected to streamline the procurement process, ensure competitive pricing, and provide an efficient supply of medical equipment and consumables.