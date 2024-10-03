KANGRA – The Kangra Valley Festival 2024 concluded with a dazzling blend of technology, music, and cultural showcases, leaving visitors in awe of the region’s rich heritage. The highlight of the grand finale was an extraordinary drone light show by BotLab Dynamics, featuring 200 drones that painted the night sky with breathtaking visuals.

The drone show, organized on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with stunning aerial formations of his image and the iconic Charkha. The drones also depicted famous Kangra landmarks, such as the historic Kangra Fort and the revered Jwala Devi Temple. A tribute to the traditional Himachali hat and depictions of Kangra’s popular tourism activities like paragliding and trekking added to the spectacle, showcasing the valley’s offerings for visitors.

Adding to the grandeur, celebrated musician Satinder Sartaj took center stage, mesmerizing the audience with his soulful performances. His music resonated deeply with the crowd, who danced and celebrated the evening with joy. Local artists also performed, highlighting the diverse talent of the region and ensuring a vibrant cultural experience.

This is not the first time BotLab Dynamics has captured attention in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, on September 26, 2024, the company performed another drone show with 150 drones during the Mata Chintpurni Mahotsav in Una, further solidifying its reputation as a pioneer in drone light shows across India.

The Kangra Valley Festival 2024 has once again proven to be a grand celebration of Himachal Pradesh’s heritage, combining cutting-edge technology with traditional arts, and offering something unique for everyone in attendance.