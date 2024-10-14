Rohru-based Apple Businessman Exposed as Leader of Interstate Drug Racket

Shimla – In a major breakthrough, the police have arrested four more members of the notorious drug racket run by Shahi Mahatma, the kingpin who disguised his illegal activities under the cover of an apple business in Upper Shimla. The arrests were made in the Rohru area, and authorities have obtained solid evidence of financial transactions linking these individuals to the main accused. With these latest arrests, the total number of people apprehended in connection with the case has risen to 23.

Shahi Mahatma, a well-known apple trader in Rohru, was exposed as the mastermind behind a sprawling drug empire in Upper Shimla, which included interstate smuggling of “chitta” (heroin). Police revealed that Mahatma had been running this operation for nearly four years, working in collaboration with Nigerian drug gangs in Delhi, as well as traffickers from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The network was so vast that drugs were being smuggled into India from Pakistan, with a supply route running through Jammu and Kashmir.

In the latest operation, the arrested accused include:

Sikandar Thakur (24) from Lower Koti, who had bank transactions amounting to ₹2,55,471 with Shahi Mahatma.

from Lower Koti, who had bank transactions amounting to ₹2,55,471 with Shahi Mahatma. Ashish (33) from Rohru, who transferred ₹1,68,950.

from Rohru, who transferred ₹1,68,950. Kulwant (42) from Chidgaon, who paid ₹1,66,060.

from Chidgaon, who paid ₹1,66,060. Naresh Kumar (36) from Bijauri, who made a transaction of ₹58,600.

These arrests come after a series of police operations aimed at dismantling the Chitta network. Earlier, on September 20, police had arrested Mudseer Ahmed from Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, who was caught in Upper Shimla with 468 grams of Chitta. His interrogation led to the arrest of the main kingpin, Shahi Mahatma, in Chandigarh. Mahatma’s links with drug smugglers in Kupwara and his involvement in interstate drug trafficking were key revelations during the investigation.

Shahi Mahatma’s modus operandi involved creating a supply chain through local youth, whom he first addicted to chitta before turning them into suppliers. The network operated through encrypted communication on WhatsApp, ensuring that neither the receiver nor the supplier knew the identity of the individuals handling the drugs. Mahatma’s control over the network was so tight that he often provided drugs to users in exchange for their role in further distribution. Additionally, advance payments were taken from those receiving larger consignments.

With this latest development, the police are closing in on the remnants of this interstate drug gang, determined to dismantle the entire operation and bring all those involved to justice. Authorities have intensified their investigation into Mahatma’s contacts with other drug rings across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.