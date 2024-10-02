Shimla: In a bid to strengthen security and streamline the employment of migrant labourers, the Shimla District administration has enforced new regulations mandating the identification and verification of all migrant workers. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap issued the orders under the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, ensuring that no migrant labourer can be employed in the district without first registering at the local police station.

According to the directive, all employers, contractors, and traders are prohibited from hiring migrant labourers for any formal or informal work unless these workers have submitted their personal details, including a passport-sized photograph, to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the local police station. This rule applies across the Shimla district and covers all forms of employment, from minor jobs to contractual labour.

The order also applies to individuals visiting the Shimla district for self-employment, non-formal trade, or job-seeking. They, too, must inform the local police station before engaging in any form of work.

Violations of the new regulations will lead to punitive action against both migrant labourers and their employers, as outlined in Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code, 2023. The District Magistrate’s order is effective immediately and will remain in force for two months.

These measures are part of an ongoing effort to ensure better oversight and security within the district, allowing authorities to maintain proper records of migrant workers and prevent potential security risks.