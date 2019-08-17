Section 118 and posting of employees from outside state likely is likely to make session stormy

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Monsoon session is commencing on August 19. Speaker Rajeev Bindal revealed that the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has received total 859 questions (637 starred and 222 unstarred), which is even more then question raised in the budget session. The session will conclude on August 31.

Rajeev Bindal revealed that a majority of the questions are pertained to poor road condition, loss of lives and properties during monsoon, road accidents and vacant posts of teachers and medical staffs. 21 notices have been received under rule 62, 63, 101 and 130. Bindal has hoped that the peoples’ representatives will aptly use the extended monsoon session. He said

“I hope the legislators will use the opportunity to raise issues concerning the public during the session”

11 sitting of the Monsoon session are likely to be stormy as opposition can question government over posting of employees from outer state, delay is distribution of laptop and uniform to meritorious students and status of section 118 is also likely to be raised in the house. Abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu Kashmir and bifurcation of the state is also expecting to be echoed in the house. However, unlike central Congress leaders many have voiced in favour of abrogation of Article 370, but they have objected the way it was removed.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker informed that the tight security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth functioning of the session

Rajeev Bindal informed that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to witness the session on August 20. Vidhan Sabha committee from Orissa would also visit the Himachal Assembly during the session.