The Government of India’s Department of Public Enterprises has conferred the Navratna status upon SJVN, marking a significant achievement in the company’s 36-year history. This recognition elevates SJVN as the 25th Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in India.

Sushil Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishment, stating, “The Navratna status is conferred upon select CPSEs that have consistently demonstrated exceptional financial performance and managerial efficiency. This recognition will allow us greater financial and operational freedom to further our business interests and contribute to the nation’s energy security.”

The newly awarded Navratna status not only acknowledges SJVN’s past successes but also paves the way for the company to embark on larger projects and form strategic partnerships. It aligns with the government’s ambitious vision of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, in which SJVN is expected to play a significant role.

With this enhanced status, SJVN now enjoys greater autonomy, enabling it to make investments in its projects without any financial ceiling. The company can also invest up to 30% of its net worth annually, which will further fuel its ambitious expansion plans. Additionally, SJVN is now empowered to form joint ventures, establish overseas subsidiaries, and undertake organizational restructuring to optimize its operations.

SJVN was previously accorded Miniratna status in 2008. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include a wide range of projects across hydro, solar, wind, thermal, and transmission lines, totalling 56,802.4 MW. Currently, the company operates thirteen projects with an installed capacity of 2,466.5 MW and has 75 projects under various stages of implementation.

Founded in 1988 as a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, SJVN has grown into a multi-faceted power entity with operations across India and Nepal. The conferment of Navratna status represents a significant milestone in its ongoing journey toward contributing to India’s energy security and sustainable development goals.