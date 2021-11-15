58th Conference of Secretaries of Legislative bodies to be held from 16 November

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh will be hosting a three-day long 82nd All India Presiding Officer’ Conference from 17 November as a part of the Centennial Year Celebration (1921-2021).

Besides, this four-day long 58thConference of Secretaries of Legislative bodies will also be held from 16 November.

These conferences will be hosted under the joint aegis of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Secretariat and the Lok Sabha Secretariat in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that officers of 36 Vidhan sabhas, Vidhan Mandal and Vidhan Parishads from all the states and Union Territories will be attending the conference.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will preside over the conference on 17 November in which around 378 delegates of all the state Assembly Speakers, Deputy Speakers, members of Himachal Pradesh Assembly, presiding officers, deputy presiding officers, and secretaries.

On the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the conference, he said, adding that the Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will participate in the conference on 18 November.