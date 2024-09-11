Illegal Construction Notices Ignored, Continued Construction Despite Notices; Investigation Underway by Six-Member Committee

Mandi: Following the controversy in Shimla, allegations of illegal construction surrounding a mosque in Mandi have sparked a similar uproar. On Tuesday, local residents staged a protest against the alleged illegal construction of a mosque located on Jail Road in the Palace Ward of Mandi city. Demonstrators gathered outside the Municipal Corporation office, chanting slogans and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, expressing their strong opposition to the structure.

Protesters attempted to march towards the mosque but were stopped by the police at Scodi Bridge. Security measures were heightened, with a significant police presence and Quick Response Teams (QRT) deployed to prevent any escalation. Protesters demanded that the mosque be sealed, accusing its operators of illegally occupying land owned by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The mosque, which has stood on Jail Road for many years, is now under scrutiny for alleged illegal expansion. It is claimed that the mosque operators demolished part of the original structure and constructed a permanent building without proper authorization. The Municipal Corporation of Mandi issued multiple notices to the mosque operators, but construction reportedly continued unabated.

A hearing on the matter was held on Tuesday in the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s Court, presided over by Commissioner HS Rana. During the hearing, the mosque operators failed to produce essential documents, including the Annapatti Certificate, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PWD, and the approved building map. Commissioner Rana confirmed that without the PWD’s NOC, the Municipal Corporation did not approve the construction map.

In response to the ongoing controversy, the Municipal Corporation has formed a six-member investigative committee under the leadership of the Additional Commissioner. The committee includes representatives from the PWD, Revenue Department, Police Department, and other relevant authorities. The team will thoroughly investigate the legality of the construction and submit its findings.

The next hearing in the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s Court is scheduled for September 12. Until then, tension remains high in Mandi, with local residents and Hindu organizations closely monitoring the situation.

Despite receiving three official notices earlier this year, the mosque operators allegedly continued construction. Social worker Gopal Kapoor, speaking on behalf of the protesting groups, claimed that the building was completely illegal and called for strict action to be taken.

As the investigation proceeds, the matter has ignited a broader discussion about illegal construction in the city, with many calling for stricter enforcement of building regulations to prevent similar situations in the future.