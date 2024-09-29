Shimla – The Thunag Horticulture and Forestry College faces an uncertain future after the state government under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu withdrew the Rs 10 crore allocated for its development. The move has sparked strong reactions from the opposition, with former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, accusing the government of backtracking on its promises and conspiring to shut down the institution.

In a statement issued from Shimla, Thakur lashed out at the Sukhu government, stating that it was systematically dismantling the projects initiated by the previous BJP-led administration. “This government has made it clear that it is not interested in development. Instead, it is focused on reversing the progress we made by closing schools, hospitals, and now colleges,” he said.

Thakur, who raised the issue during the August 30 session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, said that both the Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, and Chief Minister Sukhu had assured the House that the college would remain operational and continue to receive support. However, the government’s recent action to recall the allocated funds has led to widespread concern.

“They promised in the Assembly that the Thunag Horticulture and Forestry College would be strengthened and developed in every possible way. Now, less than a month later, they have pulled the funds meant for the college’s construction. This is nothing but a betrayal of the people,” Thakur said.

The college, which has completed three academic sessions, was considered a crucial initiative for the development of the horticulture sector in the region. Thakur called the government’s actions “shameful” and claimed it was a deliberate effort to undermine educational progress in rural areas.

“This is an anti-people move. The Sukhu government will be remembered in history for closing down important institutions rather than building them. Their focus is destruction, not development,” he added.

The opposition leader claimed that the Sukhu government is facing a “credibility crisis” and accused it of spreading false assurances. “Everyone in this government, including the Chief Minister, is telling white lies. The people of Himachal Pradesh deserve better leadership and transparency,” he said.

The decision to withdraw the funds has raised questions about the future of the college and the government’s commitment to rural education and horticultural development. Thakur urged the public to hold the government accountable and demanded that the administration reconsider its stance to ensure the college continues to operate.

The College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag, Mandi, was established on March 8, 2019, as the fourth constituent college of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan. Initially founded as the Regional Horticultural and Forestry Development and Extension Centre at Panicha village on September 11, 2018, it was later renamed and developed into the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag.