Shimla – In a significant breakthrough, Shimla police have seized the largest consignment of chitta ever recovered in Himachal Pradesh. During a raid conducted in the Kharapathar area under the jurisdiction of Kotkhai police station, 460 grams of chitta were recovered from Muddasir Ahmed, a resident of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a tip-off, the police learned that a person was transporting a large consignment of drugs intended for supply in Rohru. Acting swiftly, the police team apprehended Ahmed in Kharapathar, leading to the recovery of the drugs.

The accused has been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi confirmed the arrest and said that an in-depth investigation is underway. Police are now focused on identifying other individuals involved and uncovering the extent of the smuggling network.