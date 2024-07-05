Mandi – In a bold move towards interdisciplinary education, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has unveiled its M.S. (by research) and PhD programs in Music and Musopathy. Scheduled to commence from August 2024, these programs are spearheaded by the Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Application (IKSMHA) at IIT Mandi.

Prospective candidates have until July 15, 2024, to submit their applications online.

The introduction of these programs marks a significant step in bridging the realms of music, health, and technology, reflecting IIT Mandi’s commitment to advancing the Indian knowledge system. Available in flexible formats including full-time, part-time, live, online, or hybrid, the programs are designed to accommodate diverse candidates from across geographical locations.

Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “IIT Mandi is dedicated to fostering scientific and technological advancements rooted in Indian traditions. The launch of M.S. and PhD programs in Music and Musopathy underscores our commitment to exploring the scientific aspects of Indian music and its therapeutic benefits for holistic well-being.”

These research-based programs aim to cultivate skilled professionals and researchers capable of contributing significantly to the understanding and development of music, particularly within the context of Musopathy—a field focused on the therapeutic applications of music.

The programs have attracted attention not only for their academic rigour but also for their distinguished advisory board. Icons such as Padma Vibhushan Awardee Dr. Sonal Mansingh, percussion maestro Prof. Trichy Sankaran (Professor Emeritus, York University, Canada), and eminent scientist Dr. Gautam Desiraju (Professor Emeritus, IISc Bangalore), alongside Chitravina N Ravikiran, have collaborated in designing the curriculum in partnership with Acharyanet.com.

Sowmya Acharya, Founder and CEO of Acharyanet.com, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, “Partnering with IIT Mandi for this innovative program is an honour. It bridges the arts and sciences, emphasizing wellness and health through music.”

Graduates of these programs are poised for diverse career opportunities in the music industry, academia, research institutions and the healthcare sector. The integration of technology with music therapy equips them with versatile skills for leadership roles and innovative problem-solving.