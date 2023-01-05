The draft regulations mandate the foreign universities to establish their campuses in India in compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. They can set up campuses in India via Companies Act, Limited Liability Partnership Act 2008 or have joint ventures with the existing Indian entity or start a branch office. Upon fulfilling the necessary criteria, the UGC will grant approval for 10 years, which should be renewed in the 9th year.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released draft regulations for foreign universities or higher educational institutions to set up their campuses in India.

UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar released the draft regulations.

As per UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Draft Regulations, 2023, only the Top 500 ranked universities can set up campuses in India.

Highly reputed institutions, that had not participated in the ranking, would also be considered for establishing their campuses, Kumar stated.

UGC Chairman hoped that the UGC regulations will provide an international dimension to higher education in India and will enable Indian students to get a foreign qualification at an affordable cost besides making India an attractive global study destination.

Admission Criteria and Fee Structure of Foreign Universities

Foreign Universities or higher educational institutions would be allowed to decide their own admission criteria for enrolling both Indian and international students on their campuses in India.

Foreign Universities would have the freedom to decide on the fee structure.

However, the regulations specify that the fee structure should be transparent, reasonable and hosted on the website.