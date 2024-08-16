MANDI – Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi have developed advanced materials that could revolutionize energy efficiency and cooling technologies. The team’s breakthrough findings promise to enhance applications across various industries, including power generation, electronics, and high-end computing.

The research, led by Dr. Ajay Soni from the School of Physical Sciences at IIT Mandi, focuses on thermoelectric materials and superionic conductors. These materials are unique in their ability to conduct electricity efficiently while minimizing heat transfer, a combination that is highly beneficial for energy generation and cooling systems.

“Thermoelectric materials challenge the norm by being excellent electrical conductors yet poor conductors of heat,” explained Dr. Soni. “This makes them ideal for applications like energy recovery and cooling in advanced electronics.”

Dr. Soni’s team studied large unit cell mineral chalcogenides, materials known for their complex crystal structures. The research revealed that irregular atomic vibrations within these crystals play a crucial role in reducing thermal conductivity. This discovery could lead to more efficient thermoelectric materials, enabling better cooling systems and more effective energy recovery technologies.

The team also explored superionic conductors, materials that include silver and copper, which are known for their excellent ionic conductivity. Despite being crystalline, these materials have thermal properties similar to glass, making them ideal for mid-temperature heat harvesting and advanced battery technologies. “By understanding how these atoms vibrate in superionic conductors, we can improve materials used in energy storage and conversion,” added Dr. Soni.

Supported by the core research grant from the Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India, these findings mark a significant advancement in materials science. The research from IIT Mandi not only enhances energy efficiency but also offers new pathways for developing sustainable solutions in various industries.

These innovative materials have the potential to drive future technologies, making energy systems more efficient and sustainable.