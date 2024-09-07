Shimla: In a decisive move to reclaim its share of hydroelectric resources, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced its intention to take legal action to secure the 110 MW Shanan Hydel Project. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state will approach the Supreme Court to ensure the project is handed over from Punjab, as the lease period has expired.

During a meeting with senior officers of the Energy Department, CM Sukhu emphasized the urgency of asserting Himachal Pradesh’s rightful claim over the Shanan Project. He stressed that the project, located in Jogindernagar, should be returned to Himachal Pradesh, as Punjab’s lease agreement has come to an end.

“The Shanan Hydel Project is a critical asset for our state, and we will be seeking a directive from the Supreme Court to ensure that the Punjab Government transfers the project back to Himachal Pradesh by October 31 this year,” said Sukhu. The Chief Minister added that the state government would also engage with the Government of India and the Punjab Government to expedite the transfer process.

In addition to the Shanan Project, the Himachal Pradesh government plans to address its rights concerning the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), as previously adjudicated by the Supreme Court. Sukhu stated that the government would leave no stone unturned to secure these rights and ensure fair management of the state’s water resources.

Background and Context of the Shanan Hydro Project

The Shanan Hydel Project has been a longstanding point of contention between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Originally developed by the British in 1925, the 99-year lease deed was executed between erstwhile ruler of Mandi state Joginder Sen and Col BC Battey, a British official, in 1925.

After the 1966 reorganisation of states, when Himachal was a Union territory, the project was given to Punjab. When Himachal became a full-fledged state in 1971, the demand to hand over the project to Himachal gained momentum. Since then, Himachal Pradesh has consistently raised issues regarding its share of the project’s benefits and the need for its management to be returned to the state.

The project’s return is crucial for Himachal Pradesh, given its significant potential for generating hydroelectric power, which is essential for meeting the state’s energy demands and supporting its economic development. The state’s legal action reflects its broader effort to assert its rights over various hydropower resources in the region.