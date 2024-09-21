Shimla: An FIR has been registered against six students involved in a clash between members of the student union and teachers at the Center of Excellence, Sanjauli College. The incident, which occurred on Friday, led to the college principal filing a complaint with the Sadar Police Station, Shimla. In response, classes were suspended, and the college was closed, with police helping to vacate the campus.

The dispute stemmed from an incident earlier in the week when a female student was allegedly being molested on the college premises. On Thursday morning, members of the SFI approached the Women Cell Committee of the college, demanding action against the accused student. The committee, led by Bharti Sharma and Purnima Thapa, assured the students that the accused student’s parents would be summoned to the college the following day, with appropriate action to follow.

However, when the parents did not show up on Friday, SFI members raised the issue again with the Women Cell Committee and sought permission to stage a protest. The committee declined to allow the protest, leading to further tension. Matters escalated when SFI students approached the college principal, Bharti Bhakda, to request a sit-in protest. The principal refused, preventing the students from entering her office, and a heated confrontation ensued.

According to the SFI, a teacher allegedly slapped the district secretary of the organization during the altercation, further aggravating the situation. Police were called to restore order on the campus.

In the complaint filed by Principal Bharti Bhakda, she stated that six students were involved in raising slogans and disturbing the peace within the college premises. Acting on this complaint, ASP Shimla Navdeep Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 127(2) and 352, and further investigation is underway.