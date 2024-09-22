The Himachal Pradesh government has officially discontinued the free water supply in rural areas, now imposing a minimum monthly water bill of Rs 100. This decision was made during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and the Jal Shakti Department has since issued a formal notification. Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, Omkar Chand Sharma, confirmed the change, marking the end of the free water facility across the state.

Under the new policy, rural residents will now have to pay Rs 100 per month for water, similar to how electricity bills are paid. The Jal Shakti Department will be installing water meters across rural areas, ensuring that every household contributes to the water supply system. Urban residents are already paying water bills, while the department was previously providing free water in rural regions. However, the Jal Shakti Department has been struggling to manage its water schemes, partly due to the Rs 800 crore bill it owes to the Electricity Board.

While the general public will now be charged for water, some relief will be provided to vulnerable groups. Residents with an income of less than Rs 50,000, widows, single women, disabled persons, and certain other groups will only be required to pay half the water bill. Meanwhile, individuals from higher-income categories, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, government officers, and Income Taxpayers, will also be required to pay the Rs 100 monthly water fee.

Detailed Water Tariff Breakdown

For domestic consumers in rural areas, the new minimum charge will be Rs 100 per connection per month. In urban areas, the rates will vary based on water usage:

0 to 20 kilolitres: Rs 19.30 per kilolitre

20 to 30 kilolitres: Rs 33.28 per kilolitre

Over 30 kilolitres: Rs 59.90 per kilolitre

In addition, a minimum repair charge of Rs 110 per month will apply, and in the event of a meter failure, a flat rate of Rs 444.07 will be charged monthly.

For government institutions, hospitals, schools, religious places, shops, and other establishments in both rural and urban areas, the following rates will apply:

0 to 20 kilolitres: Rs 19.30 per kilolitre

20 to 30 kilolitres: Rs 33.28 per kilolitre

30 to 50 kilolitres: Rs 59.90 per kilolitre

50 to 100 kilolitres: Rs 106.30 per kilolitre

Over 100 kilolitres: Rs 150 per kilolitre

Additionally, these institutions will be required to pay a minimum repair charge of Rs 110 per month, with a flat fee of Rs 444.07 in case of meter failure.

Non-domestic and non-commercial users in both rural and urban areas will pay Rs 153.07 per kilolitre, with a minimum repair charge of Rs 1000 per month. In the event of a meter failure, the charge will be Rs 7072.45 per month.

Special Tariffs for Bulk Drug Parks and Other Sectors

The Jal Shakti Department has also introduced specific water tariffs for industrial areas, including the bulk drug parks in Solan and Palampur. Water usage in these parks will be charged at Rs 100 per kilolitre. For sewerage connections, the rates for domestic and government users will be Rs 500, for commercial users Rs 1000, and for non-commercial and non-domestic users Rs 2500.

Under irrigation schemes, charges will be applied based on per acre per crop, with a fixed rate of Rs 75 for each irrigation cycle.

This decision by the Himachal Pradesh government marks a significant shift in water management policy, especially for rural areas that have benefited from free water supply until now. By implementing these charges, the government aims to improve the sustainability of water schemes and cover the operational costs faced by the Jal Shakti Department. The new water tariffs are expected to take effect immediately following the issuance of the official notification.