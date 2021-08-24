Shimla: Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh still rising as the state NHM has recorded 281 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Mandi district has recorded the highest 90 cases followed by Chamba 48, Shimla 45 and Kangra district 37 new cases.

Lahaul-Spiti district tested 10 fresh cases, while Sirmour is the only district of the state which has zero virus cases on Tuesday.

NHM has reported 4 Covid deaths including 24 years old boy from Mandi.

253 Covid patients have recovered and now the state has 2054 active cases.

Total 2,12,260 have suffered from the virus in the state of which 2.06,623 have recovered and 3562 have succumbed to the covid related health complications.