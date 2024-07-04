Shimla – The long-awaited recruitment process for the positions of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) is set to commence this month. The Election Commission has approved these new appointments, paving the way for significant staffing improvements in state schools.

According to sources, the JBT results will be declared shortly, covering 29 specific posts. Consequently, out of the total 1,161 JBT positions, 1,122 appointments will be made. Additionally, the recruitment process will also be initiated for 1,128 TGT positions. The necessary permission file from the Election Commission has reached the Education Secretary, signalling the start of these appointments. In total, 2,250 JBT and TGT teachers will be appointed in the coming days.

These new appointments aim to address the acute shortage of teachers in various state schools, particularly in remote areas where many schools are currently operating with only one teacher. The process has been eagerly awaited since March, when the Department of Elementary Education initially began preparations.

The Education Secretary has instructed the Director of the Elementary Education Department to expedite the declaration of JBT results and the issuance of appointment orders. Notably, the batchwise recruitment results for TGT were announced in March, but the actual appointments were delayed due to the Lok Sabha elections’ code of conduct.