Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is set to expedite the necessary formalities for the ambitious Shimla Ropeway Project, which aims to decongest the city’s traffic and reduce carbon emissions. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri held discussions with a three-member delegation from the New Development Bank (NDB) of Shanghai to secure funding for the Rs. 1,734.70 crore project.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister assured the NDB team that all required documentation and procedures would be completed promptly by the state government. This will allow the bank to proceed with loan negotiations through the Department of Economic Affairs within the fixed timeline.

“The Shimla Ropeway Project will not only ease the city’s chronic traffic issues but also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint, moving us closer to our goal of a Greener and Cleaner Himachal,” said Agnihotri. He emphasized that the ropeway would provide a faster and more efficient mode of transportation for residents and tourists alike.

The NDB team, led by Tony Nkuna and including Charmaine Kazamula and Garvit Sah, engaged in detailed discussions with financial and technical experts, including Er. Ajay Sharma, Director of the Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC). Following these discussions, the team is scheduled to visit the proposed stations of the innovative urban transport system.

The Shimla Ropeway will have 13 boarding and deboarding stations along a 13.80-kilometer route, designed to reduce the strain on road networks in the hilly capital. The total estimated cost for the project stands at Rs. 1,734.70 crore.