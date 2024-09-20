Solan – In a significant recognition of scientific excellence, 20 researchers from Shoolini University have been named among the top 2 per cent of scientists globally, as featured in Stanford University’s prestigious list. The list, compiled using data from Scopus by Elsevier, is considered a benchmark for assessing the global impact of scientific research.

The Stanford University list comprises two categories: one based on career-long data and the other highlighting performance in the year 2023. Eight of the 20 Shoolini researchers have been recognized for their career-long contributions, showcasing the university’s growing influence in the global scientific community.

Congratulating the researchers, Shoolini University Founder and Chancellor, Prof. PK Khosla, emphasized the significance of the achievement. “This recognition highlights the university’s growing influence in global research and its commitment to scientific excellence,” he said. Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla also expressed pride in the researchers’ accomplishments, hoping to see even more Shoolini scientists in future editions of the list.

The researchers who made it to the 2023 list include Sadanand Pandey, Pardeep Singh, Gaurav Sharma, Pankaj Raizada, Amit Kumar, Shyam Singh Chandel, Santanu Mukherjee, Dhriti Kapoor, Anil Kumar, Vasudha Hasija, Amit Kumar, Anita Sudhaik, Pooja Dhiman, Rohit Sharma, Gururaj Kudur Jayaprakash, Rohit Jasrotia, Dinesh Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Deepak Kumar, and Poonam Negi.

Among these, eight researchers also featured in the career-long impact list: Sadanand Pandey, Santanu Mukherjee, Gaurav Sharma, Shyam Singh Chandel, Pardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Pankaj Raizada, and Anil Kumar. This dual recognition underscores the sustained contributions of these scientists over their careers.

Outperforming in Global Research

Shoolini University has outperformed several higher-ranked institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), established by the Union Education Ministry. Despite being ranked 70th in NIRF, the university’s representation in Stanford’s top 2 per cent list exceeds that of many institutions placed higher in the national rankings. This achievement reflects the university’s focus on fostering high-impact research.

Since 2020, Shoolini University has consistently increased its presence in the Stanford list, growing from five scientists to 20 in 2023. This upward trajectory highlights the university’s commitment to enhancing its research capabilities and global standing.

Comprehensive Evaluation of Scientific Impact

Stanford University employs a rigorous methodology to compile its list, evaluating scientists based on multiple metrics, including citations, the h-index, and a composite indicator known as the c-score. The assessment also takes into account factors such as self-citations and retracted papers, ensuring a balanced and holistic evaluation. Scientists are further classified into 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, providing insight into their areas of expertise.

This global recognition is particularly notable for Shoolini University, a relatively young institution established in 2009. Despite its short period, the university is fast gaining prominence in the international research community.