Last date for applying to various postgraduate level courses set for June 10; Online application process and prospectus made available on the university website

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University has announced the commencement of the online application process for admission to postgraduate level courses for the academic session 2023-24. The university invites online applications from aspiring students interested in pursuing advanced studies across a diverse range of disciplines. Candidates can choose from a variety of programs, including Diploma in Yoga, P.G. Diploma in Polymer Science, Applied Analytical Chemistry, Women’s Development Studies, and many more.

To ensure a smooth application process, the university has established an online platform where candidates can access and complete the application form. The application form, along with the prospectus, is available on the official website of the university. Prospective students are encouraged to review the prospectus thoroughly to obtain detailed information about the available courses, seat availability, and other relevant details.

The last date for submitting online applications for postgraduate courses based on merit is June 10, 2023. As the deadline approaches, interested candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly to secure their chances of admission.

As part of the admission process, the university has also announced the application fee structure. General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while candidates belonging to reserved categories, including S.C./S.T./I.R.D.P., have a reduced fee of Rs 250. The application fee can be paid online during the submission of the application form.

Himachal Pradesh University takes pride in offering an extensive range of postgraduate programs to cater to the diverse interests of students. From specialized courses like Cyber Crime, Bioinformatics, and Ancient Indian Mathematics to traditional fields like Education, Archaeology & Ancient History, and Defense & Strategic Studies, the university provides a plethora of academic options for students to explore.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh University to access the online application form, prospectus, and further information regarding the admission process.