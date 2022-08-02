Shimla: In order to maintain public order in the town, the Shimla district administration has decided to ban rallies, demonstrations, sloganeering and carrying of arms and ammunition in the Mall Road and adjoining areas of the town with immediate effect.

An official order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla Aditya Negi regarding this matter.

The order will be applicable from Chhota Shimla, Kennedy House and the Ridge. Apart from this, the orders will also be applicable within the radius of Rivoli Theatre to Rendezvous Restaurant, Scandal Point to Kalibari Temple, Chhota Shimla Chowk, Raj Bhavan to Oakover, Cart Road to Majhitha House, CPWD Office to Chaura Maidan and from lower bazaar to DC Office.

DC Shimla Aditya Negi said that the orders will remain intact for the next two months. He said that permission of the district administration is compulsory and stern action will be taken against those who will violate these orders.