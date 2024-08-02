Fortis Kangra Received Rs. 4.85 Lakh Under Ayushman Bharat for 22 Patients: RS Bali

Kangra – In response to recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids targeting alleged misuse of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Fortis Hospital Kangra has clarified its position, denying any cash recovery from the residence of its owner. The hospital, which is among several private institutions being investigated, confirmed that it has treated 22 patients under the scheme, receiving Rs. 4.85 lakh from the government.

During a media interaction, Raghubir Singh Bali, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and Vice-Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board, emphasized his commitment to transparency in financial dealings, stating that he uses cheques even for small payments. “I make all payments through cheques to ensure complete transparency. The claims of cash recovery are baseless,” he asserted.

Bali detailed the hospital’s involvement with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, noting that Fortis Hospital Kangra has been empanelled with the scheme since 2020. “Since the inception of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, we have treated 22 patients and received Rs. 4.85 lakh from the government,” he said.

The ED’s investigation, which took place on July 31, targeted several private hospitals across Himachal Pradesh to uncover potential irregularities in the administration of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. In addition to Kangra, the searches in Himachal Pradesh were conducted in Una, Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts. The broader operation included searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, focusing on the alleged generation of fake Ayushman Bharat AB-PMJAY ID cards and violations of the scheme against several hospitals, according to an agency official.

Bali expressed his full support for the investigation, welcoming the agency’s efforts to root out corruption. “If any hospital has made false claims to obtain money from the government, it should be dealt with strictly according to the law and punished accordingly,” he stated.

Bali highlighted the cooperation of his family and the hospital management with the investigating agency during the search. He mentioned that he was informed about the ED raid by his aunt while he was on vacation with his family. Additionally, he clarified that Fortis Hospital is managed by its administrative team and that he has no involvement in the hospital’s management.

The Ayushman Bharat Scheme, a flagship health initiative by the Indian government, aims to provide affordable healthcare to millions of underprivileged citizens. The ongoing investigation seeks to ensure that the benefits of the scheme are reaching the intended beneficiaries and that any misuse is appropriately addressed.