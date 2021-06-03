Fortis Hospital Kangra to administer Covid jab from 4th June

Shimla: The state has identified 39 private hospitals for Covid vaccinations, the health department said in a statement.

“Identified 39 private hospitals have been enlisted as private Covid Vaccination Centers and also registered in the Co-WIN portal for providing vaccination services in the State,” health department informed.

Presently Fortis hospital, Kangra has procured Covid vaccine and would start the vaccination for the general public from tomorrow onwards.

Fortis hospital would be first private hospital in the state to provide Covid-19 vaccine as private Covid Vaccination Center and has fixed the rate of Covishield as Rs. 850 per dose.

Whereas, the Sanjeevani Jindal hospital at district Kinnaur would administer covid vaccination to the employees of Jindal Hydro Power Project under industrial workplace Covid Vaccination Centers in the State.

Health Dept spokesperson informed that beneficiaries of age group 18-44 years may get themselves vaccinated at the private Covid Vaccination Centers as well after paying the due charges fixed by the private institutions.

Meanwhile, the state has administered first dose of vaccination to 19,75,780 people till 2nd June 2021.