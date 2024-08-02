Government to Investigate JCB Machine Operations and Fake M-Forms in Una Mining Sector; Industry Minister for Dedicated Police Force to Combat Illegal Mining in Una

Una – In a decisive move to address the persistent issue of illegal mining in Una district, Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan has directed the formation of a committee to explore the feasibility of entrusting the responsibility of royalty collection for legal mining to a private agency through open bidding. This new model aims to eliminate anomalies in mining leases and improve government royalty collections.

The committee, which will include the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, all SDMs, and officials from the Mining Department, is tasked with conducting an in-depth study of states where similar systems are already in place. Their findings and recommendations are to be submitted to the Industry Minister within a month.

Minister Chauhan announced this initiative during a meeting of district officials held at the DRDA auditorium on Friday. The primary focus of the meeting was to strategize on effective measures to curb illegal mining activities in Una district. Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy, Minister Chauhan stated that the state government will take the strictest actions against those involved in illegal mining.

“We will not tolerate illegal mining under any circumstances,” declared Minister Chauhan. “Strict action will be taken against those involved. All officers must ensure compliance with these instructions. Quick measures and long-term plans to curb illegal mining were also discussed in the meeting.”

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to cracking down on illegal mining, highlighting that surveillance has been increased across all districts, with a special focus on border areas. He also revealed plans to consult with the Director General of Police to allocate a dedicated police reserve force for investigating and preventing illegal mining activities in Una.

In addition to forming the committee, Minister Chauhan directed officials of the mining department to gather detailed information on the number of JCB machines and their operators, categorized by assembly constituency. This data collection is part of a broader effort to regulate and monitor mining equipment usage more effectively. The minister also stressed the importance of thorough investigations in cases involving fake M-Forms, which are required for the legal transportation of mined materials.